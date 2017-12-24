Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Daniel Deegan's family said he was "a petrol head and fixer"

Two men who died in a crash on the A547 in Conwy county on Wednesday have been named by police.

Daniel Deegan, 26, from Skelmersdale, Lancashire, died at the scene of the crash in Llanddulas which involved the Ford Focus he was driving and a van.

His passenger Martin Clifford, 41, from Llysfaen, in Conwy, was taken to hospital but later died.

Mr Deegan's family described him as a "lovable rogue" and family man who leaves behind four children.

They said in a statement Mr Deegan - known as Del Boy - had "a heart of gold" and was "a petrol head".

"Very popular locally and liked by all who knew him. He also always made an instant good impact, a ray of sunshine who had a precious bond with his mum," they added.

Mr Clifford's family have not yet issued a tribute.

The driver of the Vauxhall Vivaro van suffered minor injuries.