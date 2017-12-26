A 38-year-old man has appeared in court accused of raping a stranger in a Gwynedd town centre on Christmas Eve.

The man is alleged to have carried out the attack on a 20-year-old woman in Caernarfon.

He appeared before magistrates in Llandudno on Tuesday and only spoke to confirm his details.

He was remanded in custody until 29 January for a hearing at Caernarfon Crown Court.