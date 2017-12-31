Image copyright Geograph/Keith Williamson Image caption Tryfan is part of Snowdonia

A lone walker has been rescued by helicopter from a steep gully on a 3,000ft mountain in Snowdonia after he was located by the light of his torch.

He got into difficultly on the west face of snow-covered Tryfan in the Ogwen Valley, Conwy county, on Sunday.

The walker was unable to describe his location because of poor mobile phone signal but his torch was spotted from the roadside before the Ogwen mountain rescue team climbed to him.

The man was rescued unharmed.

The HM Coastguard helicopter lifted him to safety due to his precarious position on the mountainside and because of the deteriorating light.