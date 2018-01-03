Image caption HM Coastguard helicopters are searching for the missing aircraft

A pregnant woman who had gone into labour early was rescued by the coastguard as Storm Eleanor hit.

She was picked up by the Caernarfon-based helicopter at Tywyn, Gwynedd, and taken to the specialist neonatal unit at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Rhyl.

Gusts of up to 79mph (130km/h) hit the coast and a yellow "be aware" weather warning is in place for the whole of Wales until 18:00 GMT Wednesday.

The incident happened at about 17:30 on Tuesday.

After landing on a rugby pitch, the team was able to transport the expectant mother and a midwife to hospital.

Mid and North West Wales Coastguard posted on its Facebook page: "Whilst Storm Eleanor began to hit the coastline, with gusts of up to 60mph, hammering rain and massive waves, Coastguard Helicopter Rescue 936 made its way down from its base in Caernarfon.

"Despite the appalling conditions the R936 was able to make the trip safely and took the lady, who was accompanied by her midwife, to hospital.

"We're amazed at what the Search and Rescue helicopter guys can get through."