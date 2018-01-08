Image copyright Geograph/ Jeremy Bolwell Image caption Abergwyngregyn is near a narrow valley that leads up to Aber Falls

A new "low noise surfacing" is being put down on a major north Wales road following complaints from residents.

People in Abergwyngregyn, Gwynedd, said the problem on the A55 was exacerbated by an echo effect in the pass leading up to Aber Falls.

Local representatives such as councillor Dafydd Meurig have campaigned for work to ease the noise.

The Welsh Government confirmed on Monday it will add a new road surface.

This work will form part of its Abergwyngregyn to Tai'r Meibion improvement scheme which began in the autumn and is due to be completed by summer 2019.

Mr Meurig said the issue had affected residents for about 15 years, with the road elevated in a narrow valley, causing noise to "reverberate" around.

"It is on the main A55 road from the coast, has lorries coming from Dublin and is also in a tourist area," he added.

"The problem is much worse in the summer when people have their windows open."

He was part of a campaign that sought to have a one mile stretch laid with a different kind of covering as part of the £22m works.

A Welsh Government spokesman said: "We can confirm the scope of this (work) is being extended to include resurfacing the carriageway with Thin Surface Course ('low noise surfacing') over that section of the A55 past Abergwyngregyn village."