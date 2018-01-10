Image copyright Getty Images

A man who hit his head on a sign on a lamppost which had been put up "too low" was given a payout by Gwynedd council.

The council paid £750 in compensation and removed the offending sign following the incident last year.

It said "additional measures" were now in place to ensure signs met the "minimum height regulations".

The council also paid £145.75 after a car was damaged during strimming works.

During the three-month period 18 claims were made against the council, of which two resulted in pay-outs, a finance report put before councillors said.