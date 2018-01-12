Image copyright Geograph/ Jonathan Wilkins Image caption The nine-hole Llanfairfechan golf course and clubhouse are set on a steep site just outside the town

Soiled underpants left on a gate post, broken car wing mirrors and noise are the reasons cited by residents against a golf club's license being extended.

An application was made to extend Llanfairfechan Golf Club's clubhouse hours until 02:00 GMT Fridays and Saturdays and midnight on other days.

Residents want the application dismissed by Conwy council's licensing committee because of recent issues.

The club apologised and said it would take steps to mitigate problems.

Officials believe extending the current opening hours - 23:00 Wednesday and Thursdays, midnight on Fridays and 19:00 Saturday and Sunday - will give it "flexibility" over hosting functions.

But people living nearest the Llanerch Road clubhouse have written to the local authority outlining concerns.

Susan Ward-Evans, who has lived there for 20 years, said her family had "suffered" when it has been hired for private functions.

She listed incidents including a serious altercation that turned to violence, a garden ornament being stolen and clothes taken from her washing line and strewn around.

Susan Ward-Evans provided the council with images ahead of the meeting

"In August there was a function which has to be the noisiest we have encountered," she wrote in a letter.

"Extremely noisy and obviously drunken people most of the evening and into the late night. We awoke to find our gate open and the smell of urine again.

"Then I noticed a glass half full of beer on the roof of my car and my husband's car had the wing mirror broken off."

Another resident, Samah Massalha, said she was concerned about the potential for noise disturbance to go on later into the night and litter left in her garden.

She wrote: "Most disturbingly, we had a pair of soiled underpants left on our fence post after a particularly rowdy night."

Jean Bucknall believes an extension until 02:00 will mean noise until 03:00 or later as staff clear up and people make their way home.

The club's management committee apologised to residents for problems and said it would take steps to mitigate issues in light of objections.

These include holding three-monthly meetings to discuss anti-social behaviour, using plastic glasses and employing door staff for the big events.

Supervisor Jean Williams also said it had stopped hosting 18th birthday parties and rejected a request to hold weekly band practice sessions because of noise concerns.

The licensing sub-committee meets on Friday, with members given three options of granting the application with conditions, modifying it or rejecting it.