Image copyright Google Image caption Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle's head teacher said the school had followed safety procedures

Police were called to an incident involving pupils from two Gwynedd schools, officers have confirmed.

BBC Wales understands pupils from Ysgol Syr Hugh Owen in Caernarfon travelled seven miles (11km) on a bus to Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle in Penygroes, where the incident took place on Tuesday.

It is believed the pupils from Caernarfon went there following a spat with a boy from Dyffryn Nantlle which had sparked on social media.

Nobody was arrested.

A North Wales Police spokesman said they received a report that a group of children were waiting for pupils from another school at Penygroes.

He said: "It was reported as anti-social behaviour because of some kind of trouble between two groups. We went to speak to the children involved."

In a statement, Alwen Watkin, head teacher at Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle, said: "During the incident, the school followed safety procedures to ensure the welfare and safety of pupils and staff. The police were notified."