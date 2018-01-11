Image copyright Daily Post Wales Image caption The collision happened near Pandy Bach holiday home at Gellilydan

Two people have been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash between a car and a lorry on the A487 in Gwynedd.

The accident happened near Pandy Bach holiday home at Gellilydan near Blaenau Ffestiniog at about 11:15 GMT.

The A487 is shut in both directions as North Wales Police officers investigate the cause of the collision.

Drivers should expect longer journey times as they are warned to find an alternative route.