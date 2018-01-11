Two people airlifted to hospital after Gellilydan crash
- 11 January 2018
Two people have been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash between a car and a lorry on the A487 in Gwynedd.
The accident happened near Pandy Bach holiday home at Gellilydan near Blaenau Ffestiniog at about 11:15 GMT.
The A487 is shut in both directions as North Wales Police officers investigate the cause of the collision.
Drivers should expect longer journey times as they are warned to find an alternative route.
We now know that 4 cars stopped at the scene of the serious collision in #Gellilydan to assist. We are keen to trace the drivers of these cars and are urging them to please contact us on 101 quoting reference W003114 #appeal #witnesses— North Wales Police (@NWPolice) January 11, 2018
