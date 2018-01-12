Image copyright Jaguar Land Rover

One of the first-ever Land Rovers is to be restored and put on display - after spending 20 years rotting in a Welsh field.

The prototype appeared at the 1948 Amsterdam Motor Show which launched the iconic 4x4 vehicle.

Jaguar Land Rover described it as its "most historically-significant" un-restored vehicle.

The very first model, nicknamed Huey, was conceived and developed on Anglesey.

When restoration of the prototype is complete, it will sit alongside Huey at the Jaguar Land Rover Classic Works showroom in Coventry.

Huey - given the name because it bore the registration number HUE 166 - was designed by car giant Rover's then-technical chief, Maurice Wilks, who owned a farm at Red Wharf Bay in 1947.

Image copyright Jaguar Land Rover Image caption Experts traced the vehicle's provenance in order to confirm its significance

The newly-discovered vehicle had been "missing" for 63 years.

Jaguar Land Rover said it was last on the road in the 1960s, after which it spent 20 years in a Welsh field being used as "a static power source". The company said no further information on its usage or its association with Wales was available.

In 1988, it was bought as a restoration project by someone living near Solihull - where it was first built - in the West Midlands. For years, it lay "languishing" in the owner's back garden, Jaguar Land Rover said, until its "surprise discovery" in 2016.

Image copyright Jaguar Land Rover Image caption The years have taken their toll on the vehicle

Image copyright Jaguar Land Rover Image caption The engine had seized and rusted during its time in Wales

Experts at Jaguar Land Rover Classic spent months researching in company archives to unravel its ownership history and confirm its provenance.

A company spokeswoman said: "The team behind the successful Land Rover Series I Reborn programme will now embark on their most challenging project yet: a year-long mission to preserve this historically significant prototype and enable it to be driven again.

"This Land Rover is an irreplaceable piece of world automotive history and is as historically important as 'Huey', the first pre-production Land Rover.

"There is something charming about the fact that exactly 70 years ago this vehicle would have been undergoing its final adjustments before being prepared for the 1948 Amsterdam Motor Show launch - where the world first saw the shape that's now immediately recognised as a Land Rover.

The spokeswoman said the vehicle had a lot of unique features such as thicker aluminium alloy body panels, a galvanised chassis and a removable rear tub that did not go into mass production.

"The patina of its components will be preserved, including the original light green paint applied in 1948, she added."

