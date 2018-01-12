Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Cuminskey faked accidents in Snowdonia and the Lake District in the same week

A man who made a hoax call about a Snowdonia mountain accident, prompting a £32,000 rescue operation, has been jailed for 16 months.

Caernarfon Crown Court heard Michael Cuminskey also raised a bogus alarm in the Lake District, Cumbria just a few days earlier in March 2016.

The 23-year-old from Darlington pleaded guilty to two charges of causing a public nuisance.

He had previously been convicted of a similar offence in Scotland.

North Wales Police said his actions were "unforgivable" and welcomed the sentence.

Image copyright Llanberis Mountain Rescue Image caption Llaneberis Mountain Rescue team responded to Cuminskey's hoax call in Snowdonia

The court was told Cuminskey was a vulnerable man who craved affection and support, but judge Huw Rees said only a custodial sentence was appropriate to send a message to other potential hoaxers.

Speaking after the case, PC Gethin Jones from North Wales Police said hoax calls not only "show a lack of respect for the emergency services" but divert staff and volunteers from genuine emergencies.

"This particular incident is estimated to have cost the public purse over £32,000 which is unforgiveable," he said.

'Costly affair'

"The search and rescue helicopter was dealing with this particular incident where it could have been needed elsewhere on a genuine life-saving call."

Phil Benbow, chairman of the North Wales Mountain Rescue Association, said as charities, the teams "rely solely on voluntary contributions to remain operational" and maintaining a high level of service is a "costly affair".

"Any unnecessary call on our resources carries a significant impact, and we welcome today's sentencing," he said.