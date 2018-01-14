Image copyright Family photo Image caption Mili Wyn Ginniver was six months old

Thousands of pounds have been raised to support the family of a woman and baby who died after a crash in Gwynedd.

Six-month-old Mili Wyn Ginniver, from Blaenau Ffestiniog, and Anna Williams, 22, from Penrhyndeudraeth, died after their car hit a lorry on the A487 at Gellilydan on Thursday.

Another woman, named locally as Mili's mother and Ms Williams' sister Sioned, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Donations have exceeded £10,000.

Family friend Glesni Davies set up the page to help pay for travel and accommodation costs to Royal Stoke Hospital where driver Sioned Williams is being treated.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Anna Williams was a passenger in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene

The road was closed for about six hours after the crash to allow police to investigate the cause.

A woman who owns a holiday home nearby said she had previously written to the authorities calling for changes to be made to make the road safer after a string of crashes.

The Welsh Government said the trunk road network was regularly inspected and any safety-related defects were addressed as a priority.