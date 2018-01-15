Image copyright Family photo Image caption Mili Wyn Ginniver was six months old

The father of a baby who died after a crash in Gwynedd has thanked the public on social media.

Mili Wyn Ginniver, from Blaenau Ffestiniog, and Anna Williams, 22, from Penrhyndeudraeth, died after their car hit a lorry on the A487 at Gellilydan on Thursday.

Luke Ginniver said on Facebook he had been "overwhelmed" by public support and asked people to share his post.

His partner, Mili's mother Sioned Williams, is in a critical condition.

Donations to a fundraising page set up by family friend Glesni Davies have now exceeded £13,000.

The money will help pay for travel and accommodation costs to Royal Stoke Hospital where Ms Williams is being treated.

Mr Ginniver said: "Just so overwhelmed with the support, help and amount of donations and the whole family appreciate all this so much and are so, so grateful."

He added: "It will be such a huge, huge help in the weeks/months to come and a huge weight off our shoulders so thank you everyone.

Image caption Anna Williams was a passenger in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene

"Sioned is critical but stable at the moment and that's all I can really say. Please share this so everyone can see how grateful me and Sioned's family are."

The road was closed for about six hours after the crash to allow police to investigate the cause.

A woman who owns a holiday home nearby said she had previously written to the authorities calling for changes to be made to make the road safer after a string of crashes.

The Welsh Government said the trunk road network was regularly inspected and any safety-related defects were addressed as a priority.