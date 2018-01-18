Llanrwst care home fire leaves people in hospital
- 18 January 2018
A fire at a care home has left a number of people in hospital receiving treatment.
The blaze broke out at the building at Pandy Tudur, Llanrwst, Conwy, in the early hours of Thursday.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service is at the scene dealing with the fire.
A spokesman said: "A number of people have been taken to hospital."