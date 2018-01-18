Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened outside the Coed y Brenin mountain bike centre in March 2017

A former rugby player had high levels of alcohol in his blood and wore no seatbelt before his car hit a tree in Gwynedd, an inquest has heard.

Emrys Evans, 41, of Pandy Tudur, near Llanrwst, was killed in the crash on the A470 near Dolgellau in March last year.

His passenger Michael Evans survived the crash.

A conclusion of accidental death was recorded at the inquest in Caernarfon on Thursday.

A police investigator said the crash appeared to be at or below the 60mph (97km/h) speed limit.

North west Wales senior coroner Dewi Pritchard Jones said a seatbelt saved the passenger but former Llandovery and Nant Conwy player Mr Evans, who was driving, was not in the habit of wearing one.

"I believe alcohol is a relevant feature here. It must have impaired his ability first of all to drive the car but more to deal with an emergency situation," the coroner said.