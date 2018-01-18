Image caption Both Anna and Sioned Williams were brought up in Penrhyndeudraeth

More than 400 people attended a vigil to remember a baby and her aunt who were killed in a crash a week ago.

Six-month-old Mili Wyn Ginniver, from Blaenau Ffestiniog, and Anna Williams, 22, from Penrhyndeudraeth, died after their car hit a lorry on the A487 in Gellilydan, Gwynedd.

Mili's mother Sioned Williams is still in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Thursday's vigil in Penrhyndeudraeth follows one in Porthmadog on Monday.

Donations to a fundraising page set up by a family friend have now exceeded £17,000.

The money will help pay for travel and accommodation costs to Royal Stoke Hospital where Ms Williams is being treated.

Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Anna Williams (r) died at the scene and Mili (l) died later in hospital

In a tribute to Anna Williams on Facebook, her boyfriend Connor Westwood said she was "my world, my everything".

"We were at the start of such an amazing life together only to be cut short by a tragic accident," he said.

"I am lost and truly heartbroken without you and I miss you more than words can describe! I just wish we'd had more time together."

A woman who owns a holiday home near the crash site said she had previously written to the authorities calling for changes to be made to make the road safer after a string of accidents.

The Welsh Government said the trunk road network was regularly inspected and any safety-related defects were addressed as a priority.