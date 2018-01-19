Image copyright Bangor FC Image caption Bangor's Nantporth ground was opened in 2011

Welsh Premier League football club Bangor City has denied cancelling all use of its home ground.

But the club said its 3G training pitch, next to the main Nantporth Stadium, pitch is closed.

However, the artificial training pitch is controlled by community interest company Nantporth CIC which sublets the main Nantporth Stadium to Bangor.

The club said the clubhouse was open for the team and pre-booked events but other activities were suspended.

The complex is owned by Bangor City Council which has granted a 25 year lease to Nantporth CIC.

The main ground and clubhouse are sublet to Bangor City Football Club but Nantporth CIC retains control of the 3G artificial pitch area, which it rents out to community groups.

But the club said the suspension would remain in place "until an agreement with Nantporth CIC and Bangor Community Sports is reached".

"There are reasons behind this decision that at this moment in time will not be shared as discussions are ongoing to resolve the situation in the best interests of the football club," it said.

Bangor are third after the first phase of the WPL and said the next home game, against Cardiff Metropolitan on 3 February, will be played at Nantporth.