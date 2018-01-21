Image copyright Luke Ginniver Image caption Luke Ginniver said his daughter Mili Wyn "could melt a million hearts"

The father of a six-month-old girl who died in a car crash has paid tribute to his "smiling bundle of joy".

Mili Wyn Ginniver and her aunt Anna Williams, 22, died after their car hit a lorry on the A487 in Gellilydan near Blaenau Ffestiniog in Gwynedd.

The baby's mother Sioned Williams was driving the car and remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Her father Luke Ginniver said it was a "privilege" to be her dad and she gave him "the best six months of my life."

"U were a joy to wake up to, such a happy smiling bundle of joy," he posted on Facebook.

Image copyright Luke Ginniver Image caption Mili Wyn Ginniver and aunt Anna Williams died after the accident near Blaenau Ffestiniog

Image copyright Luke Ginniver Image caption Six-month-old Mili Wyn Ginniver and the family dog Celt died after the crash

"U gave me the best six months of my life and was so proud of the little madam u had become was looking forward to watching u grow and doing dad things.

"With your smile (you) could melt a million hearts and your giggle did nothing but bring happiness where ever u were.

"U had a short time but did so much and seen so many things you even had your own little group of friends and was taken to soon but me and mam love u millions and u have taken a huge piece of our hearts."

Mili, from Blaenau Ffestiniog, and Ms Williams, from Penrhyndeudraeth, died after the Ford Fiesta they were travelling in collided with a lorry on 11 January.

The family dog Celt was also killed in the crash.

Two vigils have taken place in Penrhyndeudraeth on Thursday and in Porthmadog on Monday to remember the victims and a fundraising page set up by a family friend has now raised more than £17,500.

Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Anna Williams (r) died at the scene and Mili (l) died later in hospital

The money will help pay for travel and accommodation costs to Royal Stoke Hospital where Mili's mother is being treated.

Mr Ginniver also paid tribute to Anna Williams and his beloved pet dog.

"Anna Wyn was like a sister to me," he added.

"I will miss u Celt the crazy dog was like our first child and a protective brother to Mili Wyn.

"U were one crazy dog and me and mam loved u to bits and a one in a million. Never have I seen a baby look at a dog with so much love take care of her up there my old mate.

"I love u all so much and I will always love u all sleep tight angels."