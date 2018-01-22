Image copyright Google

A man who stabbed his estranged wife to death has denied murder but admitted to manslaughter in a trial at Caernarfon Crown Court.

Paul Jordan, 54, from Y Felinheli, Gwynedd, killed Betty Jordan, 53, in July 2017 but denies murder on the basis of diminished responsibility.

Prosecutor Peter Griffiths QC argued Mr Jordan drove to Bangor because he thought his wife was having an affair.

The trial before Judge Rhys Rowlands continues.

Mr Griffiths also said Mr Jordan had selected a knife from the kitchen in the family home in Bangor, before going into the bedroom to stab Ms Jordan.

He said: "He intended to kill his wife and then, in all probability, kill himself."

Defence QC Paul Reid told the jury a doctor felt Mr Jordan had a severe mental illness and that medical records referred to his "obsession and paranoia.