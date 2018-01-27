North West Wales

Couple and five-year-old rescued from Snowdonia mountain

  • 27 January 2018
Y Garn Image copyright Geograph / Peter Trimming

A "poorly equipped" couple with a five-year-old child were airlifted to safety by helicopter after becoming lost in Snowdonia.

The family lost their way in freezing weather and in the dark on Y Garn mountain on Friday evening.

The coastguard helicopter was called and they were located using a smartphone app.

Rescuers said the couple had been poorly equipped for the conditions.

