The jury in the trial of a 54-year-old man accused of murdering his wife has been discharged.

Judge Rhys Rowlands adjourned the trial at Caernarfon Crown Court on Monday.

Paul Jordan is accused of murdering his wife, Betty, 53, in Bangor in July last year.

BT worker Mr Jordan, of Felinheli, Gwynedd, had denied murder but admitted manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility earlier in the trial.

The jury had heard that Mr Jordan stabbed his estranged wife to death.

Prosecutor Peter Griffiths QC argued Mr Jordan drove to Bangor because he thought his wife was having an affair.

Mr Griffiths also said Mr Jordan had selected a knife from the kitchen in the family home in Bangor, before going into the bedroom to stab Ms Jordan.

He said: "He intended to kill his wife and then, in all probability, kill himself."

Defence QC Paul Reid told the jury a doctor felt Mr Jordan had a severe mental illness and that medical records referred to his "obsession and paranoia".