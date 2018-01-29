Image copyright Google Image caption The A55 westbound is expected to remain closed for some time

A man has died after being hit by a vehicle as he walked along a major road on Anglesey.

North Wales Police said he died after being struck on the A55 westbound at about 18:50 GMT on Monday.

The crash happened between junction five for Gwalchmai and junction six for Llangefni.

Police said the man, who was from the area, was pronounced dead at the scene and his family have been informed.

Officers are investigating the crash and are trying to find drivers who may have seen the man walking along the carriageway before he was hit.

The A55 has been closed and it is expected to remain shut for some time.