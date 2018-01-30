Image copyright Google

A man who died after being hit by a vehicle as he walked along a major road on Anglesey has been named.

Derwyn Alun Jones, 39, from Newborough, was struck on the A55 westbound at about 18:50 GMT on Monday and he died at the scene.

The crash happened between junction five for Gwalchmai and junction six for Llangefni.

North Wales Police is trying to trace any motorists who saw Mr Jones walking on the carriageway before he was hit.