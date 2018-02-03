Image caption Sir Kyffin Williams died in 2006, aged 88

The first of a series of events to mark 100 years since the birth of Sir Kyffin Williams will get underway on Saturday.

An exhibition at Oriel Mon, in the artist's hometown of Llangefni, Anglesey, starts on Saturday and runs until 1 July.

Oriel Mon is home to more than 400 of Williams' paintings and works.

Sir Kyffin, who died aged 88 in September 2006, is widely regarded as the defining artist of Wales during the 20th century.

Further events will take place throughout the year across Wales, as well as in London and China.

Image copyright National Library of Wales Image caption Farmer on the Mountain - Sir Kyffin Williams