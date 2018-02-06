Image copyright Brendon Williams Image caption Snow fell on high ground in Llanuwchllyn, Gwynedd, overnight

Some schools across north West Wales have been closed after snow fell overnight.

The Met Office has a yellow "be aware" weather warning for snow and ice in place until 15:00 GMT on Tuesday.

In Anglesey, Conwy and Gwynedd 19 schools are closed due to the weather.

Gwynedd has the largest number of closures, with one secondary school, seven primaries and two special schools shut.