Two bodies found on beach at Malltraeth, Anglesey

  • 9 February 2018
Image caption Malltraeth Bay in Anglesey

The bodies of two men have been found on an Anglesey beach, police said.

Officers were called to the beach at Malltraeth at 11:45 GMT on Friday morning.

The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and formal identification has yet to take place.

Police believe the incident may be linked to the discovery of a human foot on Y Felinheli beach near Bangor earlier this week.

Det Insp Gerwyn Thomas from North Wales Police said: "Police are working with the coastguards to recover the bodies of two men."

Human remains found on Wednesday morning are understood to be the right foot of a man.
Image caption The Anglesey discovery may be linked to another find on a beach near Bangor on Wednesday

