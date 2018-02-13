Image caption Conwy council has been working with the health board to improve mental health services

Mounting frustration over community mental health services could see the plug pulled on a deal to work with the north Wales health board.

The Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) was brought in to help turnaround aspects of mental health care in Conwy.

But according to a Conwy council report, progress has been slow, with health board issues blamed.

The Betsi Cadwaladr board has been asked to comment.

The report being discussed by Conwy's cabinet on Tuesday said "cultural, managerial and leadership" issues at BCUHB had been "impeding satisfactory progress" in community mental health services.

The council's register of risks put before the cabinet added: "Services do not meet standards we would aspire to, service users are not supported adequately posing a risk to their health and wellbeing."

The focus of community care in Conwy is based at the Roslin centre in Llandudno and the Nant y Glyn site in Colwyn Bay.

Mental health services there are provided by community psychiatric nurses, social workers, psychologists, occupational therapists and psychiatrists.

The local authority agreed to work more closely with the health board after a series of reviews raised serious concerns.

Issues included a spike in suicides between 2012 and 2014, and further "serious safety concerns" raised in October 2016.

An external consultant was brought in by BCUHB and a new structure for community mental health services was agreed by the council last summer.

However, the authority said the new plan had been put "on hold" while BCUHB considered wider mental health reorganisations.

The report to the council cabinet also said the programme of improvements had "faltered" after a senior member at BCUHB went on long-term sick leave.

Concerns flagged by Conwy council echo recent statements from health watchdogs and the Welsh Government.

Image caption The BCUHB was placed in special measures after a damning report into patient treatment at the Tawel Fan mental health ward

Health Secretary Vaughan Gething told the health board two weeks ago it needed to focus "urgent" attention on mental health services.

The council leadership has been asked to consider a number of options in response - including "terminating" current arrangements with the health board.

It would mean that staff no longer worked with BCUHB as part of an integrated community mental health team.

Instead, social care mental health responsibilities would be brought back under the control of Conwy council.

"The organisational challenges within BCUHB are inhibiting progress," noted the report.

The council's social care and health scrutiny committee also considered the report in January, and suggested the health board was given another opportunity to deliver on the improvement plan.

Committee member and mental health champion for Conwy, Julie Fallon, said she felt the relationship with BCHUB appeared to have improved.

"Whether that is enough, it remains to be seen," she said on Tuesday.