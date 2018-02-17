Image copyright Darren Turner

One of the oldest steam trains in Wales is offering free travel to all "local heroes" this weekend.

The Talyllyn Railway will not charge serving or retired members of the armed forces, emergency service workers, NHS staff and carers.

They will need to provide valid identification for travel on Saturday and Sunday.

A railway spokesman said they "give so much to the community... it seems only right to give something back them".

He added: "This is our way of showing our appreciation for their dedication and service."

Coastguards, lifeboat crews and blood bike volunteers are also among those entitled to the free travel.

Talyllyn Railway opened for goods traffic in 1865 and shortly after for passenger services, which have operated every year since between Tywyn and Nant Gwernol, in Gwynedd.

In 1951, operation of the line was taken over by Talyllyn Railway Preservation Society and became the world's first preserved railway, mainly run by volunteers.