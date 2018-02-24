Image copyright Getty Images

Campaigners have launched a bid to rid an entire county of plastic water bottles, straws and disposable cutlery.

They want Anglesey to become Wales' first local authority to win official "plastic-free" status for its coastline.

It follows a push by parts of Ceredigion to ditch single-use plastic.

Businesses and individuals are being urged to get involved, including a call for the island's council to back the challenge.

The joint campaign by Surfers Against Sewage and Save Our Rivers groups was officially launched on Friday evening at an event in Rhosneigr.

"We've become such a convenience, disposable driven society and we have to change that," said Sian Sykes, who is one of the driving forces behind the campaign.

She said pushing to get Anglesey plastic-free recognition would be a huge step in the right direction.

"This is one of the best ways to move away from single-use avoidable plastics and save our rivers and oceans from this growing threat."

As well as persuading people to stop using single-use plastic products, the campaigners want to establish a water refill network across the island.

It would mean cafes, pubs, shops and even individuals offering facilities to refill water bottles - rather than people carrying bought plastic bottled water.

Those offering the refills can then be listed on a phone app, showing exactly where they are.

"I really want all the businesses on Anglesey to do it, I've done it. I'm on a meter but I'd rather people use my water rather than buy a plastic bottle," she said.

The council will also be asked to consider a motion backing cutting plastic use next week.

Trearddur Bay county councillor Dafydd Rhys Thomas said it was an issue close to his heart.

"I'll be asking my fellow councillors to support a new drive towards reducing the use of disposable plastic at our sites and schools; to promote plastic free ventures and also to encourage businesses to use less disposable plastic," he said.

Ynys Mon AM Rhun ap Iorwerth said there was "a real growing appetite to deal with the scourge of plastics" while Ynys Mon MP Albert Owen said locals need to work with tourists "so we have a clean environment".