North Wales Police has said a "like" of a controversial tweet by President Donald Trump on its rural crime team's Twitter account was "unintentional".

The "like" of the tweet calling for some US school teachers to be armed was removed from the social media site on Friday morning.

It had been up since Thursday afternoon.

A force spokesman said the "like" does not represent any endorsement.

Mr Trump's tweet, which said: "A 'gun free' school is a magnet for bad people. ATTACKS WOULD END!", was one of a series in which he called for concealed weapons to be given to "gun adept" teachers as a deterrent.

It follows the school shooting in Florida last week which left 17 people dead.

The force's rural crime team told the Daily Post newspaper in January that it was curtailing its Twitter activity after becoming "overwhelmed" by the volume of questions and comments.

North Wales Police added that the "accidental like" was taken down "as soon as the team was made aware".