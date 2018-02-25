Image copyright Family photo Image caption Harper was one of Trefor Selway's two great-granddaughters

Actor Trefor Selway has died at the age of 86 after suffering with lymphoma.

Mr Selway, who was born in Pandy Tudur in Conwy county, was known for his work in English and Welsh, including the films A Mind To Kill and Wild Justice.

He appeared in the Welsh language series Y Palmant Aur and Hafod Haidd and the film Oed yr Addewid.

He died in the early hours of Sunday and is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Liz, and his daughter Alwen.

He also had a granddaughter Catrin and two great-granddaughters, Harper and Olivia.

As a young boy his family moved to Penygroes in Gwynedd where he went to school, before studying at Normal College, Bangor.

He went on to become a teacher and later a headteacher, combining that with work in radio and on stage before pursuing a full-time career in acting in his 50s.

His son, Owain, died at the age of 45 in a house fire at his home in Eglwysbach in 2005.