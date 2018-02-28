Drivers who park on pavements and double yellow lines at a Bangor hospital are to be fined after patients and staff complained because of safety concerns.

Motorists at Ysbyty Gwynedd face a penalty of up to £70 from Thursday.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said bad parking causes access problems for patients and ambulance crews.

Ysbyty Gwynedd said it would "not benefit financially" and funds would help enforcement and improve safety.

People who park in a disabled bay without a blue badge will be fined £70, reduced to £35 if paid within 14 days. Parking on double yellow lines will incur a £50 fine, reduced £35 if paid early.

Fines will also be issued for drivers who exceed the car park's four-hour limit or stay for more than 20 minutes in the drop off area at the front of the hospital.

"While we accept there are times in the day where parking is difficult we hope these steps being made will help improve this," said Ysbyty Gwynedd director Meinir Williams.

A number of complaints have also been raised around parking on pathways and ramps which impacts on pedestrian safety and causes difficulties for wheelchair users.

Parking at the hospital is free and the parking enforcement will be run by Gwynedd council.

The council said there would be an appeal process for patients who have been fined because their care has exceeded the designated hours.