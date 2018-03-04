Image copyright Getty Images

A man has died as rescuers and ambulance crews tried to reach him during Storm Emma.

The man, from Gwynedd, reported having chest pains early on Friday morning but ambulance crews could not get to him as a fallen tree blocked their path.

A helicopter was called in but was unable to fly due to the bad weather.

South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team also tried to reach the man but he died before they could get there.

"As team members were travelling to the location, news came that the casualty had sadly passed away," a team spokesman said.