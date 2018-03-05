Image caption A boat owner has claimed that Anglesey council and the police did nothing to help when boats were destroyed

A man who lost his home when boats were destroyed by gales in Anglesey has accused authorities of doing nothing to help.

About 80 boats were damaged and some sunk as Storm Emma hit Holyhead marina on Thursday.

Dave Parry, who lived there on his boat, claimed the authorities had just "left them" and were telling them not to clean up the pollution.

Anglesey council and North Wales Police have been asked to comment.

Mr Parry, who has lived on his boat for about a year and is now staying with friends, said he had tried in vain to save other people's boats when the storm hit on Thursday morning.

"I was crawling around on my hands and knees trying to save other people's boats before staff turned up," he told BBC Wales' Good Morning Wales programme.

He accused Anglesey council and North Wales Police of doing nothing to help, saying there was no attempt to save the boats or to protect them.

Mr Parry also claimed people had been stealing from the wreckage and diesel was leaking into the water.

"There's a lot of diesel, it's still pouring in. We are going to have westerly winds any day now as well, so all that is going to get blown back out into the ocean," he said.

Volunteers tried to help with the clean up at the weekend and a fundraising page has been set up.

Mr Parry said: "We've got the council telling us not to do it, just to leave it, there is no support off the police or the council."

"We need a lot of people to come down to the island today, and to try and get all this polystyrene and plastic up."