North West Wales

Body discovered on shoreline near Aberffraw, Anglesey

  • 11 March 2018
Police

A body has been discovered on Anglesey, police have said.

North Wales Police said the body was found on the shoreline at Ty Croes, on the west of the island, near the village of Aberffraw on Saturday afternoon.

The body has been formally identified but police are not releasing any more details at this stage.

The circumstances of the death are not yet known.