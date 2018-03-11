Body discovered on shoreline near Aberffraw, Anglesey
- 11 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A body has been discovered on Anglesey, police have said.
North Wales Police said the body was found on the shoreline at Ty Croes, on the west of the island, near the village of Aberffraw on Saturday afternoon.
The body has been formally identified but police are not releasing any more details at this stage.
The circumstances of the death are not yet known.