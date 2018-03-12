A man whose body was found on the Anglesey shoreline has been identified by police.

Jason Lewis, 43, had been reported missing from his home in Caernarfon, Gwynedd, last week.

His body was found at Ty Croes, near the village of Aberffraw, at about 12:00 GMT on Saturday, with Mr Lewis pronounced dead at the scene.

North Wales Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner's office has been informed.