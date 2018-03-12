Image caption The roof is being repaired and the site made safe at Ysgol Ardudwy in Harlech

Some pupils will be taught at a theatre after their Gwynedd school was forced to close until the Easter holidays because of storm damage.

The roof of Ysgol Ardudwy in Harlech was badly damaged by Storm Emma and repair work is being carried out.

From Wednesday, Year 9 pupils will be taught at Theatr y Ddraig in Barmouth.

Those in Years 7 and 8 will be taught every other day at Ysgol Eifionydd in Porthmadog, with work set for non-school days.

Year 7 will start on Wednesday and Year 8 on Thursday.

Pupils in Years 10 and 11 have already been relocated to the old library building and youth club in Harlech and Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor in Dolgellau for the next two weeks.