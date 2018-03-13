Image copyright George Clerk Image caption One-off collections could be introduced for people who miss a collection while on holiday

Four-weekly bin collections will be rolled out across Conwy county in September, despite opposition.

It follows concerns by councillors who called for the decision to be reconsidered.

Conwy council insisted it had met concerns and the move could save £390,000.

Its cabinet rubberstamped the move on Tuesday making it the first council in Wales and England to introduce monthly collections.

A decision to collect landfill waste across the county every four weeks was signed off by the cabinet in January.

It followed claims that continuing a pilot for 11,000 homes was "unfair" and created a "two-tier system". in the county for waste collections.

At a special council meeting in February, some councillors expressed concerns the county was "not ready" for the new system and more people would struggle with overflowing bins.

It asked the cabinet to reconsider its decision until it was satisfied all mitigation measures were in place.

But the cabinet said there would be extra help for residents, including the offer of one free extra "bulky collection" a year, larger recycling boxes, and the option of putting out an extra bag at Christmas.

The "earliest possible implementation date" is in July but the roll-out will be delayed until after the summer holidays.

Cabinet member, councillor Donald Milne said it would take a few months for arrangements to be made, and details about collections would be sent out to residents once the changes were finalised.