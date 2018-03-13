Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There are about 140,000 red squirrels in the UK, compared with more than two million greys

Hedges will be planted across Anglesey to form a "red squirrel corridor" in a bid to boost the population.

About 150m of hedges and 600 trees have been planted in Coed Llwynonn as part of the three-year Long Forest project.

A total of 100,000 trees and 75 miles (120km) of hedges will be planted in four corners of Wales to help connect existing woodlands.

Dr Craig Shuttleworth of Red Squirrels Trust Wales said it was "a fantastic way of helping native wildlife".

The newly-planted hedges and trees on Anglesey will connect to a planned squirrel bridge crossing the A4080 and a further 400m of hedge being restored by volunteers.

There are about 800 red squirrels on the island and efforts are being made to halt the decline of the animal in Denbighshire.

Long Forest is also developing an app to survey hedgerows and create a record to show which areas needs improvement.

Dr Shuttleworth said: "Anglesey has one of the most important squirrel populations in the UK and it is great to see so many volunteers and landowners supporting the Long Forest project."



More than 1,000 trees will be planted at the RSPB site Malltraeth Marsh to bridge the gap between hedgerows.

Keep Wales Tidy, which is behind the project, described this area between Newborough and Llangefni as a "red squirrel stronghold".

Grey squirrels, introduced to Britain from North America in the 19th Century, out-compete red squirrels for resources and can also carry squirrel pox, a virus that does not harm them but is deadly to reds.