A man has been banned from driving after crashing his car into the first floor of a house in Gwynedd.

His car ended up in the bathroom of the house, which 21-year-old mother Abbey Claybrook had walked out of seconds before, in September last year.

Geoff Ludden, 69, appeared at Mold Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Ludden admitted careless driving and received a three-month ban, as well as a total £365 fine and costs. No-one was seriously hurt.

Ludden was driving to pick up his son when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the first floor of the house in Pwllheli which is level with the street.

When he opened the door of the car he saw a 20ft (6m) drop beneath him. Emergency services took an hour to secure the vehicle and rescue the 69-year-old.

The Peugeot automatic was adapted to carry his son David's wheelchair as he has cerebral palsy

Ludden, from Morfa Nefyn, argued he should avoid a driving ban as it would impact on the life of his disabled son, but magistrates said they had to protect the public.

