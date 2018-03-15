Image caption Anna Openshaw wants to "find the best way of promoting the legend of Prince Madoc"

A campaign about a legendary Welsh prince is being launched in Conwy county in a bid to attract tourists.

According to folklore, Prince Madoc discovered America 300 years before Christopher Columbus after setting sail from Rhos-on-Sea in 1170.

Colwyn Business Improvement District hopes to promote the story to potential American and Canadian visitors.

Project manager Anna Openshaw said: "It's a unique selling point for the area."

Prince Madoc was an illegitimate son of King Owain of Gwynedd, who is said to have landed at Mobile Bay - now known as Alabama - to escape the war of succession in his homeland following his father's death.

Historian Graham Roberts told BBC Radio Wales' Good Morning Wales programme there are "kernels of truth" in the story.

Although there are no historical records of Prince Madoc's feat, Mr Roberts said an old harbour wall has been discovered near Rhos-on-Sea and a Welsh-speaking tribe is said to have been found in the New World.

Image caption According to folklore, Prince Madoc set sail from Rhos-on-Sea in 1170

Colwyn Business Improvement District wants to create "a significant and prominent tribute" to him - with previous ideas suggested including information boards, souvenirs, flower displays and a replica of Prince Madoc's boat.

Conwy county councillor Roger Parry said: "With the connection to Alabama, we've spoken to people over there in the past and they seem quite interested in the link.

"It would definitely be something to expand."

Ms Openshaw added: "Hopefully we can get more organisations and stakeholders on board so we can all work together to find the best way of promoting the legend of Prince Madoc."

The campaign coincides with the Welsh Government's 2018 Year of the Sea tourism initiative.