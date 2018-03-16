Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Anglesey ready for 'mini Olympics'

An international sporting event known as the "mini Olympics" could boost Anglesey's economy by £4.5m, a group behind a bid have said.

About 4,000 competitors could descend on Ynys Mon if it gets to host the 2025 Island Games.

A previous bid failed in 2009, with the games instead going to Aland, in Finland.

Chairman of the bid committee Gareth Parry said it was in its "strongest position yet" to host the event.

It comes as the committee hopes to reassure members of the International Island Games Association that Anglesey has the required facilities and accommodation during a visit to the island.

'Future generations'

The seven-day competition, known as the "friendly games" or "mini Olympics", is held once every two years.

Mr Parry told BBC Wales it was estimated the event could boost Anglesey's economy by £4.5-5m, with people staying and spending on the island.

This is compared to a cost, based on previous games, of about £1.1m to host the event, he said.

Mr Parry said that lessons had been learned from the previous failed bid and the island hoped the games would inspire future generations to get involved with sport.

"We have been trying to bring games to the island for a while and this is the strongest position we have been in," he said.

"It is in our hands to demonstrate to the executive committee that we are capable of not only hosting the games, but delivering the best games they have seen."

What are the Island Games?

Held every two years, 24 islands with a population of less than 150,000, take part in the games.

Teams from islands including Ynys Mon, the Falklands, Guernsey, Shetlands, Gibraltar, Bermuda, and Menorca are among them.

The games started in 1985 on the Isle of Man and are known as the "friendly games" and "mini Olympics".

Competitors compete in events in up to 14 sports, with cycling, athletics, golf, bowls, gymnastics, tennis, sailing and shooting.

The last games were held in Gotland in 2017 with over 4,000 islanders attending, with the host being Gibraltar in 2019.

Famous former competitors include Tour De France winner Mark Cavendish MBE, from the Isle of Man.

The bid team hopes to showcase the island during the visit, saying the association would want reassurances about finance, sports facilities and accommodation.

In the past, islands bid against each other to host the games, but Mr Parry said that was costly for communities and the committee now visited the islands to see if they were ready to play host.

While no formal business case is needed yet, various options are on the table, including the potential building of a new athletics track on the island rather than using the track on the mainland at Treborth in Bangor.

Mr Parry said the team was confident that with seven years until the games there was time to make improvements to any facilities.

He said: "We are hoping we will show them what we have."