A total of 68 people have lost their jobs after a Conwy county car dealership group went into administration.

Slaters of Abergele Limited, Slaters of Ruthin Limited and Slaters North Wales Car Centre Limited will close.

Administrators said the group had "experienced severe cash flow pressure".

Paul Dumbell, of KPMG, said 68 staff had been made redundant, with a handful kept on to help close the sites.

He said: "In recent months, the group has experienced severe cash flow pressure driven by continued trading losses, a downturn in new car sales and restrictions on used car finance.

"This has resulted in facility limits being reached and missed payments to the company's creditors."

The three companies operate from two sites in Abergele and Mochdre in Conwy, employing a total of 74 people.

The administration does not affect another arm of the company, Slaters North Wales Limited, which operates from sites in Colwyn Bay, Caernarfon and Anglesey.