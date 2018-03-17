Image caption The Evo-Triangle links Pentrefoelas and Cerrigydrudion near Denbigh Moors

A biker was killed after being thrown from his motorcycle, moments after being caught on camera doing 100mph, an inquest heard.

Karl Hibberd, 28, died on the B4501 in the notorious Evo Triangle near Cerrigydrudion, Conwy county.

He lost control of his Honda Firebird on a bend and was thrown into the path of an oncoming car on 24 June.

Coroner John Gittins recorded a conclusion of death as a result of a road traffic collision.

Friday's inquest in Ruthin, Denbighshire, was told Mr Hibberd suffered multiple injuries when he went underneath the car.

The mechanic and lifelong biking enthusiast was visiting the area with friends from his home in Harefield, Southampton, when he died.

Image caption North Wales Police patrol the roads in the Evo Triangle every weekend

William Kelly, who was driving on the road at the same time, told the hearing: "There was nothing the other driver could have done. He was going far too fast."

Collision investigator Richard Davies said an expert examined a 10-second clip filmed by Mr Kelly's passenger and calculated that over the 100 metres before the collision, Mr Hibberd had been travelling at an average of 100-103mph (160-165km/h).

He said the theoretical maximum speed for the bend was 59mph (95km/h), or 74mph (120km/h) if a "racing line" was adopted.

"The collision was entirely due to excessive speed," he added.

Mr Gittins said he was aware people used the roads as a racetrack and "deaths occur as a result".

He told the hearing tragedies would keep happening if people insisted on driving inappropriately.