A visitor gift scheme is one of the measures contained in a plan to safeguard the highest peak in Wales for future generations

All visitors to Snowdon could soon be asked to pay towards the costs of maintaining the mountain for future generations.

With about 500,000 people hiking up Wales' highest peak a year, there are concerns about litter and damage.

Now, after a divisive pilot, there are plans to ask visitors to contribute towards the repair and clean-up bill.

The measures are contained in a plan aimed at safeguarding the mountain, which will be published on Monday.

Other moves include encouraging walkers to use guides to help them reach the summit, addressing parking issues and starting a young ranger and voluntary warden scheme.

There had been calls to charge walkers to hike up the mountain, but Snowdonia National Park - which manages it - previously said this would be difficult to police.

Instead, this move to implement a visitor gift scheme come after an 18-month pilot in Llanberis, where people could donate towards the upkeep of trails by adding money to their bills, leaving it in envelopes in B&Bs. Alternatively, businesses could donate a share of profits.

But the scheme proved unpopular, with 82 of the 100 businesses asked not wanting to take part. Some said it was not right for people staying in hotels to be asked to pay for damage caused by those hiking to the summit.

The Snowdon Partnership, a group formed by the different companies, agencies and individuals who look after the mountain, is now recommending it be implemented.

But it said the views of the "local community" would form part of its implementation.

It is one of a number of measures in a plan to be published on Monday after years of talks about what to do to protect the mountain.