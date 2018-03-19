Image copyright Google

A quad bike rider died when his vehicle crashed on the Llyn peninsula in Gwynedd.

North Wales Police said the incident happened just after 19:00 GMT on Sunday between Llanbedrog and Mynytho on the B4413.

He was flown to hospital in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, but was pronounced dead. His family has been told.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.