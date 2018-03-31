Image copyright Google Image caption Llandudno Junction is on the line which connects north Wales to several major cities in England

A fire has broken out at Llandudno Junction railway station which has caused disruption to numerous services.

Two fire crews were called to the building on Conway Road, Llandudno at about 07:10 BST.

Train services were halted while the crews dealt with the fire. There were no casualties.

Disruption is expected on all routes in and out of Llandudno Junction throughout the morning, Arriva Trains Wales said.

Services from Holyhead and Llandudno to Cardiff Central, Blaenau Ffestiniog, Birmingham New Street, Manchester Piccadilly and London Euston are all affected.