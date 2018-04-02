Image copyright Google Image caption Llandudno Junction is on the line which connects north Wales to several major cities in England

A railway station closed following a fire will remain shut on Monday to allow engineers to assess the building's safety.

Services to and from Llandudno Junction in Conwy county were halted after an electrical fire on Saturday morning.

Arriva Trains Wales said replacement buses would run between Llandudno, Deganwy, Llandudno Junction and Colwyn Bay.

Tickets will also be accepted on Virgin Trains between Holyhead and Crewe.

Arriva services between Holyhead and Llandudno to Cardiff Central, Birmingham International, Manchester Airport, Manchester Piccadilly, London Euston and Blaenau Ffestiniog are affected.

Virgin Trains between Holyhead and Birmingham New Street and London Euston will also be disrupted.

An Arriva Trains Wales spokesperson said: "We are working closely with our partners in Network Rail to minimise the impact of this disruption and we would like to thank our customers for their patience and the emergency services for their efforts during and after this incident."

National Rail warned on its website that trains running through Llandudno Junction may continue to be cancelled, revised or delayed until at least the end of service on 4 April.