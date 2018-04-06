Fire-hit Llandudno Junction station reopens
A north Wales railway station, which was closed after a fire last weekend, reopened on Friday.
National Rail said normal service had been resumed at Llandudno Junction.
Services to and from the station in Conwy county were halted after an electrical fire on Saturday morning.
The fire damaged a lift shaft, building structures and the electricity supply. The site is now safe, but lifts at the station are still out of order.