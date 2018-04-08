Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Abergele
- 8 April 2018
A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Conwy county, police have said.
The 22-year-old man was walking along Groes Lwyd in Abergele at about 22:00 GMT on Saturday when he was hit.
North Wales Police said he was taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.
The force is investigating and has asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 101.